‘Baby Shark Live!’ is coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Baby shark doo doo doo doo doo doo.
A live show based on the hit song “Baby Shark” is making a stop in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Arts Association announced Tuesday tickets are set to go on sale this week for “Baby Shark Live!”
The show is set for March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Aronoff Center.
The live show, which is based on Pinkfong’s viral song that became a worldwide dancing and singing phenomenon about a family of sharks, tells a story of Baby Shark teaming up with his friend Pinkfong for an adventure under the sea.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them at cincinnatiarts.org or by calling (513) 621-ARTS.
