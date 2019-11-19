Butler sheriff: Man charged in ‘one of the worst cases of child porn’

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A man is held on child pornography charges in what the Butler County sheriff calls “one of the worst cases of child pornography investigated by this agency.”
One of the victims appears to be as young as 2-years-old, said Sheriff Richard Jones.
Trevor Fraley is held at the Middletown City Jail on two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, Jones said.
“There will be many, many more charges filed, multiple,” Jones tells FOX19 NOW. “These are all child porn at this time and it’s ongoing investigation.”
Investigators will reveal more about case in a 3 p.m. news conference at the sheriff’s office, Jones said.
Fraley was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, jail officials said.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Middletown Municipal Court, according to the jail.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.