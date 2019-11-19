Charges dismissed against wrestling coach accused of hazing

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - Charges against a wrestling coach accused of hazing have been dismissed, according to the prosecuting attorney for Franklin Municipal Court.
Bart Freidenberg was to go to trial Wednesday but instead, the charges against him were dropped.
Prosecutor Steve Runge says the case was withdrawn because of issues obtaining witness cooperation.
Franklin Police Chief Russ Whitman told FOX19 NOW, “The main reason the charges were dismissed was that more than one witness/victim lived out of the area and logistically was an issue for our prosecution. Secondly, the charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means that we can re-file the criminal charges at a later date if things change.”
In addition, Freidenberg wants the record to be sealed but Prosecutor Runge says he will oppose that.
Freidenberg was facing child endangerment and hazing criminal charges.
In April, a 14-year-old Cincinnati boy said he was victim of the hazing, according to Franklin police. The victim was a member of the Ohio All Stars Wrestling Team based out of Columbus, Ohio.
According to the police chief, the team had rented the Franklin City School Facilities for a few days prior to leaving Ohio for a six-week wrestling tour on the west coast. Chief Whitman said the victim called his parents to come pick him up early and he said he was the victim of hazing. The incident was then reported to police.
