Firefighter, 2 victims to hospital from Westwood fire

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - A Cincinnati firefighter and two people were taken to a hospital from a fire in Westwood Tuesday morning, fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.
The firefighter has a minor injury, they said.
The extent of the injuries to the other two victims was not immediately available.
Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Gobel Avenue about 7:30 a.m.
One person was rescued on the first floor where the fire was, fire officials said. Two people on the second floor jumped to safety.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Gobel Avenue is shut down until further notice.
