Electrical issues closes some St. Bernard-Elmwood Place schools

ST. BERNARD (FOX19) - Two out of three of the schools in the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Schools district are closed Tuesday due to electrical issues, district officials said.
School is expected to resume again Wednesday at St. Bernard Elementary School and at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior/Senior High School, which is grades 7-12, they said.
Elmwood Place Elementary is open Tuesday and was not effected.
School officials say Duke Energy told them a main transmission line blew on Mitchell Avenue about 4 a.m., knocking out their power. It was reported about 8:41 a.m., according to the utility’s website.
Service is estimated to be restored by 11:45 a.m, the website shows.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.