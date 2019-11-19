Electrical issues closes some St. Bernard-Elmwood Place schools

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 19, 2019 at 9:48 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:48 AM

ST. BERNARD (FOX19) - Two out of three of the schools in the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Schools district are closed Tuesday due to electrical issues, district officials said.

School is expected to resume again Wednesday at St. Bernard Elementary School and at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior/Senior High School, which is grades 7-12, they said.

Elmwood Place Elementary is open Tuesday and was not effected.

School officials say Duke Energy told them a main transmission line blew on Mitchell Avenue about 4 a.m., knocking out their power. It was reported about 8:41 a.m., according to the utility’s website.

Service is estimated to be restored by 11:45 a.m, the website shows.

