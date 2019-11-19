Woman dead in Green Twp crash

GREEN TWP. (FOX19) - Impairment is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Green Township overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on Glenway Avenue near Westbourne Drive failed to maintain reasonable control of her vehicle and drove off the right side of the road, striking two utility poles head-on about 11:45 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Before coming to rest, the Santa Fe struck the sign for Western Bowl.
The driver, identified as Nicole Coate, 39, of Delhi Township, was not wearing a seatbelt, sheriff’s officials said.
The Green Township Fire Department transported her in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and online.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.