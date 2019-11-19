Free streetcar rides available Saturdays during holiday season

Free streetcar rides available Saturdays during holiday season
Riders can take the Cincinnati Bell Connector for free on every Saturday starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. (Source: 3CDC)
By Erin Couch | November 19, 2019 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:07 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Riders can take the the Cincinnati Bell Connector for free on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

Streetcar officials say rides will be free of charge from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

The free-ride days coincide with various downtown events, including an event that takes place every Saturday where a “Santa” repels off a downtown building, the Winter Market at Fountain Square and Santa visits at Carew Tower.

There are 18 stations along the 3.6-mile loop where riders can board the streetcar, including locations at Fountain Square, The Banks, Washington Park and Findlay Market.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.