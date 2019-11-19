Free streetcar rides available Saturdays during holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Riders can take the the Cincinnati Bell Connector for free on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.
Streetcar officials say rides will be free of charge from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
The free-ride days coincide with various downtown events, including an event that takes place every Saturday where a “Santa” repels off a downtown building, the Winter Market at Fountain Square and Santa visits at Carew Tower.
There are 18 stations along the 3.6-mile loop where riders can board the streetcar, including locations at Fountain Square, The Banks, Washington Park and Findlay Market.
