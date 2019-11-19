1 killed, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash in Warren County

LEBANON (FOX19) - A driver is dead and another is hospitalized with serious injuries in a wrong way, head-on crash in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported in the northbound lanes of State Route 48 bypass at the overpass to the Main Street exit in Lebanon about 11:40 p.m. Monday, post dispatchers said.
A Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed southbound in the northbound lanes struck a company vehicle, a Saturn Ion, head-on, they said.
One of the drivers died, and the other was taken in an ambulance with serious injuries to Miami Valley Hospital Medical Center.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s too soon to say if speed and/or alcohol and drugs played a factor, according to the state patrol.
Ohio 48 was shut down for about three hours while authorities investigated. It reopened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
