Lakota school board votes to reinstate busing for freshman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, the Lakota Board of Education voted unanimously to reinstate transportation services for freshman students.
It will be effective for the 2020-21 school year for students living outside of neighborhoods with walking paths or sidewalks that lead to schools.
“This topic has been a major point of discussion in our community for several years,” Board President Julie Shaffer said in a news release. “Since high school busing was eliminated in 2011, the board has had to weigh the financial implications of fully reinstating transportation with the requests of our community. Through the district’s diligent fiscal responsibility over the years, we are now in a better position to offer busing to our freshman students beginning in the fall.”
High school busing was eliminated in 2011.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.