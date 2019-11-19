Operation Christmas Child: How you can help

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Operation Christmas Child is about transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts that will be delivered to children in need around the world. The Samaritans Purse Project partners with local churches every year to help put these gifts together.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For many of these children, organizers say it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Families are asked to fill shoe boxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is running now through Monday.
Tri-State churches are collecting shoebox gifts.
Area volunteers hope to collect thousands of gifts during the week.
More than 150,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are teaming up to contribute.
The goal of Operation Christmas Child is to reach 11 million children, organizers say.
For more information how to give back and for drop off locations, call 937-374-0761 or visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org.
Participants can also donate $9 per shoe box gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.