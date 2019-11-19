Patchy fog, drizzle Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch out for drizzle and some patchy areas of fog on your morning commute Tuesday.
Some could be thick as we await rain to pick up later in the morning into early afternoon.
It will be a cool day with a high of 46 degrees.
We will dry out Wednesday with highs in the low 50s before more rain arrives Thursday afternoon.
Thursday will be warmer in the upper 50s, but a front will move in with rain chances Friday morning.
The weekend will be cooler. Temperatures will return to the mid-40s.
I can’t rule out some rain or even a few snowflakes with some leftover moisture late Friday night.
