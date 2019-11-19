Police: Cleves mom snapped nude pics of daughter, texted them to her

CLEVES (FOX19) - A Cleves mother is accused of taking pictures of her “fully naked” 16-year-old daughter on her cell phone and sending them to her daughter, who forwarded the nude photos to her boyfriend, court records show.
Jennifer Roell, 44, is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She was arrested late Monday on a a felony count of endangering children, court officials said.
She is held at the Hamilton County jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bond, court records state.
The offense allegedly occurred in the 5800 block of Sterwerf Drive in Cleves on Oct. 22, a detective with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an affidavit on Monday.
Roell was charged based on an investigation, evidence and “admission post Miranda,” he wrote in a criminal complaint.
