West Chester police investigate report of woman raped by intruder with her 19-month-old in apartment

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - Police are investigating a report of a woman raped by an intruder while her toddler was in their apartment, a township spokeswoman said Tuesday.
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate, said Barb Wilson.
Officers were called to the apartment off about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, an incident report shows.
Someone called 911 and reported the offense at a complex on Princeton Square Circle, according to a copy of the recording.
The offender entered through an unlocked window on the first floor and punched the victim, Wilson said.
The victim suffered a minor injury, and no weapon was shown, an incident report shows.
The offender is not known by the victim, according to WIlson.
“It is extremely rare for there to be a rape in West Chester in which the offender is not in some way known to the victim,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.
“There is a bit of a language barrier in this case,” Wilson also wrote.
“West Chester Police investigators continue to work with the victim to learn more about the offender. When there is more information/description available to release to the public that may help in the investigation, we will release that information.”
West Chester police, she said, offer a wide range of self-defense classes to the community, giving residents the confidence and tools they will need to fend off an attacker and to reduce the possibility of becoming a victim.
“There are currently no classes scheduled, but they are announced at www.westchesteroh.org and on the West Chester social media channels; and through local media channels as well,” she said.
Not all crime can be prevented and criminals are responsible for crimes, not victims, she notes.
“There are, however, precautions everyone can take to be safer and reduce the potential of becoming a victim. Every person should take some time to consider the steps they would take to protect themselves and their property. Just like we teach kids in school about stranger danger and ALICE, adults should also make a plan for how they would defend themselves.”
