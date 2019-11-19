Rain ends evening - More on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain will end this evening in the FOX19 NOW viewing area and your morning commute will be dry. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and nice.
A series of weather systems will sweep eastward out of the Rocky Mountains and drag tropical moisture into the Ohio Valley resulting in rain tomorrow afternoon through Saturday afternoon. In a few locations the rain may end Saturday as a mix of rain and light, wet snow.
Cloud cover will increase Wednesday night and rain will arrive in the Tristate Thursday afternoon. The rain will be generally light until Friday when it will be steady with some patches of moderate intensity rainfall.As slightly colder air arrives from the pacific Ocean Saturday, the rain will taper off and as it ends may be mixed with a few flakes of snow. More active weather in on the way for Thanksgiving travel and next Wednesday could be very wet all along the east coast. More on that as it gets closer.
