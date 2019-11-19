Two Boone County teens charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Two Boone County students are facing charges for threatening to ‘shoot up’ their school, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Sheriff Michael Helmig says the students, both 14-year-old freshmen, are charged with second degree terroristic threatening.
The threat happened Monday and was made against Ignite Academy on Atlantic Avenue in Erlanger.
Officials say school staff notified their school resource officer Deputy Don Taylor of the threat at 3:30 p.m.
Deputy Taylor interviewed one of the students and his parents at his home in Taylor Mill where the student admitted to making the threats, but says he was joking.
The sheriff’s department says two patrol deputies interviewed the other student and his parents at their Hebron home where the student showed the investigators a Snpachat post he sent to other students saying, “don’t come to school tomorrow,” accompanied by a green gun emoji and a dynamite emoji.
Deputies took both teens into custody and held them at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Both teens are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
