VIDEO: Hit skip puts Park Hills delivery driver out of work

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local man is out of work after a car crashed into his parked car early Sunday morning on the 1000 block of Amsterdam Road in Park Hills.
Roy Neace delivers pizzas for a living. But until he can get his car fixed or find another car, he won’t be delivering pizzas at all.
Neace provided surveillance video of the crash to FOX19 NOW.
In the video, you can see a sedan zig-zagging toward his car, which is out of frame. Then comes crash.
Afterwards, witnesses say, the car sped off.
Neace says he was sleeping when it happened.
“It’s just terrible," Brandi Dingess said. “I can’t believe that people, someone would do something like that.”
Dingess was at her boyfriend’s place when she heard the crash. Her boyfriend is roommates with Neace.
“I was down here within a minute and a half, and they were already gone,” Dingess explained. “There was car parts everywhere. It was a mess. Unbelievable!”
The crash also damaged the car Dingess was driving, then pushed Roy’s car into a deck, causing more damage.
Roy’s car, says Dingess, was ‘destroyed.’
Brandi’s boyfriend immediately jumped in his car and tried to follow the person.
“There was oil, fluid everywhere," Dingess said. “Roy’s bumper was on the side of the car. I went out until 5 a.m. trying to find this person.”
A witness described the experience as ‘upsetting,’ saying it has caused those involved a lot of stress.
“It’s been such a crazy couple of days,” Neace said. “I’ve been trying to get another vehicle together so I can get back to work."
If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to call the Park Hills Police Department at (859) 431-6172.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.