Abandoned puppy found in garbage bag in Mt. Healthy

Abandoned puppy found in garbage bag in Mt. Healthy
A puppy was found abandoned in a garbage bag on a Mt. Healthy street Tuesday, police said. (Source: Mt. Healthy Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 20, 2019 at 10:23 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:26 AM

MT. HEALTHY (FOX19) - Police in Mt. Healthy are turning to the public for help after they say a puppy was found abandoned in a garbage bag.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 7300 block of Werner Avenue to investigate a garbage bag in the roadway that appeared to have something inside that was moving, police said in a Facebook post.

They found a small brown and white puppy inside the plastic garbage bag.

The puppy had sustained injuries consistent with being run over, they said.

The SPCA was called out and took the animal to their facility, where it is receiving care and treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fath at 513-728-3182 or email: mthpdcrimetips@mthealthy.org.

Please Help Mt. Healthy Police Solve this Animal Cruelty Case On November 19, 2019, at 7:00 AM, Mount Healthy Officers...

Posted by MtHealthy PD on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.