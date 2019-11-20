Bond set for two men accused of raping teen, posting it on Snapchat

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men accused of raping an intoxicated and unconscious 17-year-old girl and posting it on Snapchat were arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
The state asked for $100,000 bond each for Quentin Smith and Alexander Wood but the judge set bond at $25,000 for each.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says the rape allegedly occurred at the Mason Inn in April.
Court documents show Smith and Wood, both 18, are each charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery, one count of use of a minor in nude material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Dominic Cboins, also 18, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery, according to the documents.
Court records say Cboins is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.
