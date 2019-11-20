Evening Forecast Update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The evening and night will be cloudy, cool and dry. For the morning commute not weather problems are in the forecast.
You may encounter scattered, light showers anytime tomorrow but the greatest chance for seeing rain evening and night. By 10 am Friday rain will be exiting the region and Friday will be a mostly cloudy but dry day.
The next system to bring rain will arrive Saturday morning. The track of the storm center means air that is cold enough to support snow will stay well west of Cincinnati until late in the day. Late Saturday afternoon, evening and night the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow.
Then, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel, a storm will sweep across the country from Texas to New England Tuesday through late Thursday. The precipitation for major airports Wednesday will be rain and not ice or snow, so travel may be slow Wednesday, but the weather system will not be a traffic stopper.
