Father accused of stabbing 6-year-old son now charged with attempted murder

NORTH COLLEGE HILL (FOX19) - A North College Hill father accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son in the chest is now charged with attempted murder, according to court records.
Herb Price, 38, was indicted on the new charge on Nov. 18.
An arrest report states that Price told officers he was drunk and high on cocaine just before his son was stabbed on Nov. 9
He was being held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children, court records show.
Price is due back in court for an arraignment on the attempted murder charge on Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
