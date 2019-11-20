Fire ravages vacant house in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Multiple fire crews are on scene early Wednesday battling a large, 2-alarm fire at a vacant house in North Avondale.
Heavy flames have been shooting from the roof of the home in the 4000 block of Rose Hill Avenue.
Multiple fire crews responded to the structure just before 1 a.m.
The fire was just reported to be knocked down about 4 a.m.
It took about three hours to knock down the bulk of the fire.
Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston, who is on scene, said fire crews struggled to get enough water from older, smaller mains in the area.
They said they eventually ran hose lines down to Paddock Road nearby, which has higher water pressure mains.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works crews also responded and are assisting on scene.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the massive blaze remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Fire officials say flames initially sparked on the first floor and spread to the basement, second floor and attic.
Neighbors tell FOX19 NOW the home recently had undergone renovations and was in the process of being “flipped"
