Friend of Dayton mass shooter pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm, lying on federal firearms form

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A friend of the Dayton mass shooter pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing firearms and lying on federal firearms form, Ohio Department of Justice officials say.
Ohio DOJ officials say the items 24-year-old Ethan Kollie bought were for Connor Betts, who used them in Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.
Betts, 24, opened fire with a .223 rifle killing nine and injuring dozens more.
According to the DOJ, Kollie acknowledged lying on a United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473 when purchasing a micro Draco pistol, specifically while answering a question that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
Kollie checked the “no” box, when in fact he knew he was an unlawful user of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, the DOJ said.
According to United States Attorney David M. DeVillers, federal agents first interviewed Kollie on Aug. 4 in connection with the mass shooting earlier that day in Dayton.
During that interview, Kollie allegedly told agents that he likes guns and currently owns a handgun and a micro Draco pistol.
He also indicated that he purchased body armor and a firearm component for Betts earlier this year.
Kollie agreed to allow agents to search his home, and while inside, law enforcement officers recovered the micro Draco pistol, which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, additional weapons, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and psychedelic mushroom grow equipment.
Possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20.
