Man with bipolar disorder reported missing in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A 31-year-old man with bipolar disorder has been reported missing in West Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.
Trevyn Smith was last seen Nov. 2 in the 2300 block of Wyoming Avenue under unknown circumstances, police wrote in a missing person bulletin put out Wednesday.
Smith was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has no access to medication, it states.
He is not known to have access to a motor vehicle, according to police. He is likely traveling on foot or getting rides from unknown persons and has no known destination.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police Personal Crimes Detective Bill Wolner at 513-352-6948 or Sgt. Jennifer Jones at 513-352-3552.
