Quick warm up the next two days, then rain arrive by late Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a quiet Wednesday on tap before an active second half of the week into your weekend. Starting out Wednesday morning I can’t rule out some patchy fog otherwise dry with a high of 51 degrees Wednesday afternoon and a cloud and sun mix.
Our next chance of rain will arrive later on Thursday afternoon. Before the front arrives on Thursday night we will actually be close to 60 on Thursday afternoon.
A series of weather systems will sweep eastward out of the Rocky Mountains and drag tropical moisture into the Ohio Valley resulting in rain tomorrow afternoon through Saturday afternoon. In a few locations the rain may end Saturday as a mix of rain and light, wet snow but not a big deal.
More active weather in on the way for Thanksgiving travel and next Wednesday could be very wet all along the east coast. More on that as it gets closer.
