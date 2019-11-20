Suspended Pike County sheriff expected in court

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader is expected to return to court Wednesday.
A 10:30 a.m. pre-trial is scheduled in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following a 16-count indictment earlier this year.
He was suspended over the summer after pleading not guilty, ordered to turn over all keys and not have contact with witnesses.
His trial is expected to begin April 20.
Reader is accused of conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writing by deception.
Reader is accused, according to his indictment, of requesting and/or accepting loans ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 from county employees and vendors during his time in office.
Reader racked up more than $17,000 in gambling losses at Columbus casinos between 2016 and 2018, according to the State Auditor’s Office.
He told investigators during the execution of a search warrant in December that his wife was threatening to divorce him over his gambling, records state.
He also told them his gambling increased during the Rhoden family massacre investigation in 2016 and that he stayed up late at night because he couldn’t sleep.
Reader was one of the investigators on the case, and it’s not clear yet if his criminal case will impact his credibility and the prosecution of four members of the Wagner family charged with the slayings.
The indictment also indicates Reader “secured" various cars during his time in office.
