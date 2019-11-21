AARP suggests shopping around for prescriptions to save money on medications as prices continue to rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The latest research from the AARP shows that prescription drug prices are continually increasing, but AARP representatives say there are ways patients can cut down on medication costs and save money.
AARP Director of Health Services Research Leigh Purvis says the AARP has been tracking prescription drug prices since 2004 and found that brand name medications are growing more and more expensive each year.
“Those prices have been increasing substantially faster than inflation every single year between 2006 and 2018," Purvis said.
Several viewers told FOX19 NOW that they are feeling the effects. One woman said she used to get two boxes of 30 Lidocaine patches to treat her pain for $70 total. Now, she says those same two boxes are double in price, costing her $140.
Purvis says that not taking prescribed medications could have dire consequences, but some people do not have a choice.
“Today you might have high blood pressure, but tomorrow, it might be a stroke, and that obviously is a huge, huge shift in your health that has serious health consequences," Purvis said. “There are people out there who are making trade offs. They’re deciding to take their prescription drugs or they’re paying for their rent or their food, and that’s really not a decision that we think anyone should be forced to make.”
Purvis recommends shopping around for the best prices. She says a great way to do that is through websites, like GoodRX. It pulls data from nearby pharmacies and compares the costs, including possible discounts and free coupons.
FOX19 NOW searched the site for the prices of five commonly-used prescriptions. Since costs can vary based on insurance, the focus was on retail prices from different pharmacies in the Cincinnati area.
When it comes to the drug Lipitor, which is used to treat high cholesterol, the brand name ranges from around $745 at Kroger Pharmacy to about $532 at CVS for a 30-tablet supply. The generic version comes in cheaper on GoodRX. It goes for around $36 at Kroger, and with a coupon, the generic could go for as low as $7-$8.
Cymbalta, an anti-depressant, is cheaper in the generic form. The brand name goes for about $298 at Walmart on GoodRX, while the generic sits at around $15.
Prilosec, used for digestive diseases, does come in an over-the-counter version, but the 30 capsule prescription version sells for about $350 at Walmart. GoodRX shows that the generic is cheaper, sold for about $59 at Walgreens, with a coupon.
People with Type two diabetes may be prescribed Actos. The brand name could cost as much as $762 for 30 pills at CVS, according to GoodRX. The generic, with a coupon, goes for around $80 there. It sells for between $9-$15 at other places like Walmart, Meijer or Kroger.
Lortab is used as a painkiller. The brand name, per GoodRX, is priced at about $27 for 120 tablets at Costco. Meanwhile, a generic, like Lorcet, goes for about $19 at Costco, with a coupon.
AARP reps say the bottom line is that patients can save quite a bit of money by trying different things, like requesting the generic version of a drug, asking a doctor or pharmacist for the cheapest option and checking out how prices at different pharmacies compare.
“It all comes down to proving the importance of shopping around and looking at those prices to make sure you’re getting the best deal," Purvis said.
The downside to getting medications from different pharmacies, Purvis warns, is that pharmacists nay not know every drug that a patient is taking at once. She says it is important for patients and their doctors to keep tabs.
“When you’re going to a lot of different pharmacies, it can be hard to catch those interactions that might occur sometimes, so it’s just very helpful to make sure that someone’s keeping an eye on the big picture," Purvis said.
While healthcare plans can impact prices, AARP expects say it is worth finding out the retail price of a medication because with a good coupon, the cost could be less than it would be with insurance.
Purvis says there are programs in place designed to help patients financially.
When asked why medication prices can vary so greatly depending on the pharmacy, Purvis said a lot of that comes down to how well each pharmacy negotiates with the manufacturers.
The AARP launched a “Stop Rx Greed” campaign. Through that, AARP reps are working on state and federal legislation that would bring prescription drug prices down. You can learn more about that campaign here.
