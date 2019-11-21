Alleged rape victim accuses two top prosecutors of mishandling her case

Deters’ office responded, “I would tell anyone that my office will work to see that justice is served. We have a victim advocacy team second to none. They handle sexual assault and domestic violence cases as well as anyone in the country. I’ve been a vocal advocate of efforts to make sure victims of sexual assault are notified of court hearings, involved in the process, are kept free from harassment, have privacy respected and are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. No two cases are the same. The facts and people are different each time, but our prosecutors and victim advocates are diligent, smart, committed and go the extra mile to help victims through an incredibly difficult process.”