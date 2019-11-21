Camped out for free chicken at new Fairfield Chik-fil-A

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - The first Chick-fil-A in Fairfield is opening Thursday, and several customers are camped outside right now in the hopes of winning free chicken for a year.
The first 100 people in line are expected to become winners sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The new location is at 6305 S. Gilmore Road, bringing 120 new jobs to Fairfield, according to a news release from the company.
Once the doors have been thrown open, the Chick-fil-A Cow is expected to lead a conga line of participants through the restaurant to celebrate the grand opening as employees clap, cheer and bang on pots and pans.
Operator Daryl Nelson said in the release he is excited to continue serving the community and area he loves. He has spent the past 22 years in Butler County.
Cho has worked the last seven years of his career with Google, but decided to follow his entrepreneurial passion and his desire to be a positive influence in the community by opening Fairfield’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant, the release states.
