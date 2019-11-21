CPD social worker awarded ‘Social Worker of the Year’ by National Association of Social Workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A social worker with Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section has won a national award.
Karen Rumsey was awarded “Social Worker of the Year” at the National Association of Social Workers Awards ceremony on Wednesday night, Cincinnati police announced in a Facebook post.
“Karen and her amazing team work to support families whose loved ones are victims of violent crimes including homicide. Karen is often the lone light during people’s darkest hours. Great job Karen!”
