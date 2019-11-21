Disney fundraiser underway for 11-year-old found starved, beaten in Brown Co. home

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Fundraising efforts to send the 11-year-old girl found beaten and starved in her Brown County home to Disney World are underway.
KiCam Projects Executive Vice President Jennifer Scroggins says the effort was created by ‘a group of caring citizens’ hoping to provide an ‘incredible Christmas gift’ for the young girl at the center of the abuse and neglect case.
Scroggins says the group created the ‘A Gift of Hope from the Heart Benefit Fund’ to raise $6,000 for the girl and two adult guardians to spend six days at Walt Disney World some time in 2020.
The Brown County Prosecutor’s Office says the girl endured years of horrendous living condition, but is now free.
She was starved and forced to sleep on a urine-stained mattress in a trailer, officials say, and when police found her, she was just 47 pounds.
Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin says the child was monitored through a video feed.
Scroggins says the girl is ‘thriving’ in her new environment and is ‘receiving the love and support she needs to overcome her traumatic past.’
Margaret Breeze, 47, the woman who had custody of the girl, is in Brown County Jail on a $250,000 bond facing charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangerment.
Breeze’s husband, Charles Breeze, 61, was indicted Thursday on two counts of endangering children, two counts of kidnapping, and one county felonious assault.
Scroggins says donations to the benefit fund can be made with checks payable to: A Gift of Hope from the Heart, First State Bank, 4929 State Route 125, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.
She also says donations can be made in person at any First State banking center.
Any donations received past the $6,000 goal will be placed into a guardianship account until the girl turns 18, Scroggins says.
