Former school bus driver found guilty of sexual battery, touching 8-year-old girl

“In all of my years of prosecuting child sexual assault cases, I have never encountered a predator so brazen or bold," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "This defendant sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl all while driving a school bus full of children around Ocean Springs. He wasn’t counting on his victim being brave enough to stand up to him at trial. Because of Judge Jackson’s 30-year day-for-day sentence, this defendant will never be free to hurt another child.”