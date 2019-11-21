Mayor to announce ‘America’s Largest Municipal Solar Project’ coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley is making good on his promise to make Cincinnati a more solar-friendly place.
He is expected to make an announcement about a new municipal solar project at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cincinnati Police District 3 Police headquarters in Westwood.
Details are limited, but it’s being called “America’s Largest Municipal Solar Project.”
The project is said to include 100 megawatts of solar energy.
Over the past few years, Cranley had been pushing to bring more solar energy to the city.
During an energy meeting in 2017 Cranley said that Cincinnati is on its way to run on 100-percent renewable energy by 2035.
Cranley says that his mission is to combat global warming and to protect the environment.
During Cranley’s State of the City address last month, he announced that the city has locked down a site for 1,000 acres of solar panels, which will generate 100 megawatts of energy.
He said that the project will also create hundreds of jobs.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.