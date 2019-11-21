Police: Former nursing home worker tried to interfere with care

DELHI TOWNSHIP (FOX19) - Police say a “disgruntled” former employee of a Delhi Township nursing home was arrested earlier this week on a charge she tried to interfere with care, potentially putting patients at risk.
Erin Chandler, 31, of East Price Hill turned herself in on one count of attempt of identity theft, a misdemeanor.
She has pleaded not guilty, is free on her own recognizance and returns to court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 27.
Chandler is accused of calling Intelycare, a temp service agency nursing homes use to book nurses, in September and posing as the nursing administrator for a Delhi Township nursing home she used to work at, said Lt. Bill Murphy with the Delhi Township Police Department.
The facility is Delhi Post Acute nursing home in the 5900 block of Bender Road, court records show.
“This would have put residents into a dangerous situation with low staffing levels,” police wrote in affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court. “Luckily, one of the nursing aids called the nursing home itself to ask why she was canceled that day, which lead to the cancellation being stopped before employees didn’t show up.”
Chandler worked at the nursing home until she quit in September, he said. At the time, he added, she was suspended from her job.
Chandler could not be reached for comment Thursday.
We left messages for comment with her public defender and with the nursing home administrator.
We will update our coverage when we hear back.
