Rain on the way later this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few system ms are about to work into the area creating some wet and active weather the next couple of days. We start out dry on your Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 50s. However look for scatted late afternoon showers and more widespread rain by evening into the overnight hours. By 10 am Friday rain will be exiting the region and Friday will be a mostly cloudy but a dry day.
Temperatures Friday will drop through the 40s.
The next system to bring rain will arrive late Friday night and Saturday morning. The track of the storm center means air that is cold enough to support snow will stay well west of Cincinnati until late in the day. Late Saturday afternoon, evening and night the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow.
Bengals Sunday looks dry with a high of 46 degrees.
Then, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel, a storm will sweep across the country from Texas to New England Tuesday through late Thursday. The precipitation for major airports Wednesday will be rain and not ice or snow, so travel may be slow Wednesday, but the weather system will not be a traffic stopper.
