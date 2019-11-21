Ronald McDonald House exceeds $50M campaign goal, major expansion underway

AVONDALE (FOX19) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati announced Wednesday it has exceeded it’s campaign goal of $50 million to fund an expansion that will allow them to serve twice as many families.
Its “More Rooms, More Love” campaign will pay for a major expansion of its House next to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.
“We’re thrilled to announce that, thanks to the incredible generosity of the Cincinnati community and several other partners, to date we have raised more than $51,250,000,” said Jennifer Goodin, executive director, in a news release.
“This year, we’ve already turned away more families then we’ve been able to help because we simply don’t have the room for them. This expansion is critical for us to be able to fulfill our mission and help thousands more families each year.”
The campaign is raising funds to build a 99-room expansion for the charity, which provides housing and support for families who travel to Cincinnati seeking medical care for their critically ill children.
Currently, the need for the House far outweighs its ability to serve those who need it, organizers say.
As of Oct. 31, the House had welcomed 1,895 families but had turned away 1,985 families because they simply did not have room for them.
Now, when the new tower opens in late spring 2020, the 177-bedroom House will be the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world, according to the news release.
The organization also reached an important milestone this week in the construction. The final structural beam was put in place on the 73,000 square foot tower.
“We’re thrilled to have reached this point in construction because it means we are so much closer to being able to help more families,” said Goodin. “It’s so exciting to watch our future being built before us.”
