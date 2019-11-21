Semi crash snarls NB I-71/75 at Buttermilk Pike

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 at Buttermilk Pike in Fort Mitchell, Kenton County dispatchers say. (Source: TRIMARC)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 21, 2019 at 9:19 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 9:29 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for traffic delays on northbound Interstate 71/75 at Buttermilk Pike Thursday morning.

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer closed all lanes earlier this morning, Kenton County dispatchers say.

Fort Mitchell police have since reopened the left lane.

A minor injury was reported in the crash, which occurred about 8:45 a.m. between the semi and a vehicle, according to dispatch.

In another problem area on the roads, another crash blocked all lanes earlier this morning on northbound I-471 at U.S. 50, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This accident has since cleared.

