Showers continue through the night

By dawn Saturday a surge of tropical moisture will begin to overrun the Tristate and chilly rain will be the rule all day. As colder air to the west of the system moves into Cincinnati Saturday evening the rain will begin to mix with wet snow. From about 8PM Saturday until 5AM Sunday you can expect periods of light, wet snow. As the snow or mix falls air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing. Once the precipitation ends early Sunday morning air temperatures will drop just below freezing and isolated icy patches could develop on untreated and lesser traveled roads. The sky will clear Sunday.