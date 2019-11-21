Police: Armed suspect on loose Clermont County under arrest ‘We got him!'

MIAMI TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY (FOX19) - An armed suspect on the loose in a Clermont County neighborhood Thursday morning, disrupting Milford schools, is now in custody, Miami Township police said.
Levi Healey is under arrest: “We got him!" police wrote on Facebook. “He was arrested in the 1700 block of Cottontail.”
The search for the Healey began earlier this morning near Boyd E. Smith Elementary School on Bobby Court.
Police warned residents to “stay inside” as all Milford schools went on a two-hour delay out of precaution.
We are waiting for Miami Township police to say what prompted the search for Healey earlier this morning.
“We have lots of police officers and canine units in the area please stay inside and call if you see anything suspicious,” police said in an earlier Facebook post.
Miami Township police were called to the residential area around Boyd E. Smith Elementary School on Bobby Court just before 3 a.m., a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
Officers received a report of some sort of a disturbance in the area, she said.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.