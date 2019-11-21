5th Boone Co. student arrested since Saturday for school threat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another Boone County student has been arrested for making a threat towards Cooper High School. This makes the fifth since Saturday.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, a a Boone County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer arrested a 15-year-old student for threatening to shoot up a school bus.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th grade student became upset with an incident on the school bus on and told another student he was going to, “shoot up the back of the bus.”
While looking into the incident after it was reported, S.R.O. Wayne Turner learned the student has access to three weapons.
The student was charged with terroristic threatening, a felony.
The student is being held in the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center and will appear before a judge Friday morning.
Also on Thursday, an eighth-grader at Ockerman Middle School in Florence made threats to shoot three separate eighth-grade grade girls as well as seventh graders in general, sheriff’s officials said.
He also admitted to searching the internet for a sub machine gun during class.
“His actions and comments were brought to light after six separate students came forward to school officials who immediately notified S.R.O. Chris Saunders,” the news release states.
"Saunders further delved into the matter to learn the offender made statements to other students over the last several weeks to include; “You’re on my list, You’re going to be the first to go, You’re dead, I’m coming for you, I am going to shoot the school, Watch out, Watch out I’m warning you, You’re off my safe list, I can’t wait to blast these 7th graders, I will spray this school with bullets”, to name a handful. \
“Additionally,” the news release goes on, “he would make gestures such as holding his hand in the shape of a gun and point it at students along with having his hand is his jacket pocket in a manner as if he was holding a gun and pointed it at other students.”
These are the latest in a string of Boone County students arrested on charges of threatening to shoot up northern Kentucky schools.
Two high-school students appeared in juvenile court Tuesday morning after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they threatened to shoot up the school on social media.
The boys, both 14 years old, are students at the Ignite Academy.
Sheriff’s office deputies took the students into custody Monday evening and lodged them at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The students, according to the sheriff’s office, are charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree, a class D felony.
On Saturday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for making a school shooting threat against R.A. Jones Middle School in Florence, Ky.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.