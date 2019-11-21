Unicorn meteor shower features hundreds of meteors an hour Thursday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The unicorn meteor shower happens every year around this time, producing one or two meteors each year.
This year is different, with the shower expecting to produce hundreds of meteors each hour.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to wish upon a star tomorrow.
“It kind of connects us to the rest of the universe,” NKU Professor and Astronomer Nathan de Lee exclaimed.
De Lee has ample reason to be excited. The meteor shower, named after the Monoceros, or unicorn, constellation, is expected to be much bigger than usual, with as many as 1,000 meteors an hour in parts of the world.
De Lee thinks it will be closer to several hundred meteors an hour in Greater Cincinnati.
The prediction is based on a similar event in 1995.
“This year will be another one of these big events, because we may be passing closer to that stream in space than we normally do,” De Lee explained.
He says all you need to do is get away from the city lights, look south-southeast in the sky and hope for a break in the clouds.
The peak time is around 11:50 p.m.
Even if we can’t see the meteors in the Tri-State, it’s still fun to get excited about the possibility of seeing hundreds of meteors lighting up the evening sky.
“These meteors give us a chance to sort of interact with the universe as a whole,” De Lee continued. “These are comets that are on hundred year orbits and leaving their trails behind, and you see them as a shower in the sky, and they vary from year to year. You just never know what you’re going to get.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.