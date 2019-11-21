United Airlines debuts first CRJ-550 aircraft at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - United Airlines’ newest addition to its fleet, the Bombardier CRJ-550, made its official debut Thursday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
United executives highlighted the unique features of the world’s only 50-seat, two-cabin aircraft.
United’s new CRJ-550 is the first aircraft to offer true first-class seating on a regional jet, according to a company news release.
“The CRJ-550 is unlike any other aircraft in the world,” said Sarah Murphy, United’s senior vice president of United Express. “We created the only three-cabin 50-seat aircraft to offer customers unprecedented comfort and service as they travel throughout United’s global route network.”
The CRJ-550 was developed with United’s business customers in mind, many of whom travel between airports like Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and United’s hub in Chicago, with additional routes coming soon, according to the release.
The CRJ-550 aircraft features more legroom, storage and amenities than any other regional aircraft flying today, the release states.
Premium amenities on the aircraft include:
- A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.
- Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
- More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.
- The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.
Additionally, customers can view their seat before they buy using the innovative virtual seat map. Seat views are available for all on-board seating including Economy Plus and Economy cabin – both window and aisle seats.
The new virtual seat map provides a walkthrough of the United First Class refreshment center and the suitcase cabinets and overhead bins.
Once a traveler finds and selects the seat they want, they can continue with their booking.
Currently, this map offering is only available on United.com for flights on the CRJ-550, with other United aircraft to come soon.
