Wintry mix of rain, snow this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A wintry mix of rain and snow is headed our way this weekend.
We’re in for a few weather systems that will bring wet conditions over the next few days.
Skies are dry to start your Thursday as temperatures remain mild and in the 40s across the region and upper 30s in some spots.
The high later will reach 56 degrees.
Scattered showers will arrive late this afternoon as the wind picks up a bit, setting us up for widespread rain this evening into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will drop into the low 40s.
Rain will exit the region by 10 a.m. Friday. Then, we’re in for a mostly be a cloudy but then dry afternoon.
Temperatures will only make it to a high of 47 degrees by 4 p.m.
Then, much colder air arrives. The overnight low Friday into Saturday will sink into the lower 30s.
The next weather system will bring rain late Friday into Saturday morning.
The high temperature will reach the mid-40s but, as thermometers drop into the 30s Saturday, there will ber the potential for the rain to mix with snow late afternoon into evening.
You’ll also want to watch for the potential for slick roads.
Little to snow accumulation is expected at this point.
The low Saturday night will be 31 degrees.
We are expected to warm into the 40s on Sunday amid mostly cloudy skies, and then climb into the 50s by Monday.
Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, a storm is expected to sweep across the country. It will run from Texas to New England Tuesday through late Thursday.
The precipitation for major airports Wednesday will be rain and not ice or snow.
Travel may be slower than usual, but this weather system is not anticipated to be a traffic stopper.
