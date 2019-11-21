8th grader charged with threatening to shoot up Florence school

FLORENCE (FOX19) - Yet another student, a 13-year-old boy, is charged with threatening to shoot up his school in northern Kentucky, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The student was arrested on a felony charge of Terroristic Threatening and taken to the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center, according to a news release.
The eighth-grader at Ockerman Middle School in Florence made threats to shoot three separate eighth-grade grade girls as well as seventh graders in general, sheriff’s officials said.
He also admitted to searching the internet for a sub machine gun during class.
“His actions and comments were brought to light after six separate students came forward to school officials who immediately notified S.R.O. Chris Saunders,” the news release states.
"Saunders further delved into the matter to learn the offender made statements to other students over the last several weeks to include; “You’re on my list, You’re going to be the first to go, You’re dead, I’m coming for you, I am going to shoot the school, Watch out, Watch out I’m warning you, You’re off my safe list, I can’t wait to blast these 7th graders, I will spray this school with bullets”, to name a handful. \
“Additionally,” the news release goes on, “he would make gestures such as holding his hand in the shape of a gun and point it at students along with having his hand is his jacket pocket in a manner as if he was holding a gun and pointed it at other students.”
This is the latest in a string of Boone County students arrested on charges of threatening to shoot up northern Kentucky schools.
