Chamber receives large gift from First Financial, promises ‘unprecedented’ partnership

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator has received a $1 million gift from First Financial Bank, according to a First Financial release issued Thursday.
The accelerator supports regional, minority-owned companies to help them acquire resources needed to excel, the chamber says.
The donation will go to the accelerator’s J. Phillip Holloman Endowment Fund, founded in 2018 to honor the career of Phillip Holloman, who served as chair of the accelerator.
“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support the J. Phillip Holloman Endowment Fund’s goal to bring visibility, awareness and collaboration to the Minority Business Accelerator’s economic inclusion initiatives,” First Financial President and CEO Archie Brown said. “We are eager to support minority business throughout our region with this partnership.”
The gift will reportedly be paid out over five years, during which the bank will partner with the accelerator on an ‘unprecedented’ strategic and tactical level, according to Chamber Vice President and Minority Business Accelerator Executive Director Darren Redus.
The partnership, Redus adds, “will lead to exciting new ‘next-level’ opportunities for our region’s minority businesses.”
And it’s just one way First Financial is trying to help minority businesses and communities, the bank says.
First Financial’s Community Investment Plan also supports mortgage and small business lending to low- and moderate-income communities, and its foundation works to support low-income communities where the bank does business, according to the release.
First Financial is a regional bank based in Cincinnati with 145 banking centers primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. As of September 2019, the bank reports $14.5 billion in assets.
