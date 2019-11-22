A chilly night then chilly rain with some snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This evening the weather will be dry and chilly. Cloud cover will thicken overnight and the blanket of cloud cover will stop the air from getting too cold overnight.
Rain arrives early tomorrow morning and by noon it will spread northeastward across the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area. With temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s all day, Saturday will be a damp, uncomfortable day dominated by chilly rain.
Early Saturday evening the air will be cold enough to support a mix of rain and wet snow or in spots wet snow alone. Because air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing as the snow falls it will melt on contact with paved surfaces. Some patches of grass may get a bit of an accumulation. The precipitation ends before sunrise Sunday and air temperatures will stay close to freezing. As a result it does not like like a problem weather system.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.