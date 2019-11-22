Couple to wed at MetroHealth Hospital after groom suffers critical injuries in Ohio Turnpike crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A horrific crash will now have a fairy tale ending.
Scott Vanness was “crushed” between two tractor-trailer trucks in a Nov. 1 crash on the Ohio Turnpike. The 32-year-old Michigan man was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.
Vanness’ fiancée, Sarah Barclay, drove to Cleveland after hearing about the crash. She was told that fiancée “might not make it” out of surgery because his injuries were so severe.
Fortunately, Vanness did make it with Barclay by his side when he woke up from surgery.
According to MetroHealth Hospital officials, the first thing Vanness said when he woke up was, “Marry Me.”
Barclay said, “Yes.”
Both feel it is the right time to get married.
The couple, who have two younger children together, tried to wed on several occasions, but their plans always fell through.
A MetroHealth chaplain will conduct Friday’s 2:30 p.m. wedding ceremony with the couple’s children and Vanness’ mother in attendance from Michigan.
Vanness will be confined to a wheelchair while Barclay said she is excited to get married in just jeans and a T-shirt.
Hospital staff and other trauma survivors will also be at the ceremony to witness the wedding.
This story will be updated.
