Former NKY football coach pleads guilty to sodomy charges

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - A former northern Kentucky high school football coach pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of sodomy.
Thomas Duffy was the head coach at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas from 1988 to 1993.
The recommended sentence is five years on each count. He could also have to register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced by a judge on Jan. 7, 2020.
Duffy was indicted on four counts of sodomy in Nov. 2018 after police say a victim came forward to report the abuse they say happened between Sept. 1, 1982, and May 19, 1983, LEX18 says.
During the time the victim says they were abused, Duffy was a football coach at Danville High School.
According to the indictment, LEX18 says the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the abuse. Police have not said whether the victim is a male or female, or if they were a Danville High School student.
Highlands website says that Duffy left his job at Danville to coach the Bluebirds where he won two Class AAA state titles before moving on to coach Henderson County High School.
