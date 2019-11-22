Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-three in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man was found guilty on Wednesday in the murder of a mother-of-three.

Jermaine Beamon, 29, shot Lazuri Collins to death in 2017.

Collins was 24 years old at the time.

Beamon was also found guilty of first-degree assault.

The jury will recommend a sentence to the judge, and a sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Beamon was an inmate in the Butler County Jail on an unrelated sentence at the time of his indictment in November 2019.

He was extradited back to Kentucky upon the completion of his Ohio sentence at the end of that year.

Collins was killed July 29, 2017, around 1 a.m. on the corner of Wheeler and 13th Streets in Covington.

Officers say they found Collins in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Her father, Antonio Collins, was sitting in the backseat and was also hit by bullets but survived his injuries.

“We’ve been telling folks for a long time that we wouldn’t stop until we get justice for Lazuri,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said when he announced Beamon’s indictment. “This is a big step in the right direction but we still have a long road ahead.”

The prosecutor said at the time he believed the arrest should have happened two years prior, but the lack of cooperative witnesses caused police to work longer to solve the case and make an arrest.

“I grew up in this city and it pains me when a woman gets gunned down in cold blood before dozens of witnesses on a crowded street corner, yet no one saw anything,” he said in 2019.

“It wasn’t always like this, but the Covington Police stood up for Lazuri when others wouldn’t so hopefully we’ll get more cooperation in the future.”

His charges carry a possible punishment of between 20 and 50 years to life in prison for murder and 10 to 20 years in prison for first-degree assault.

