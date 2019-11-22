Man indicted for 2017 murder of Lazuri Collins

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders announced the indictment Friday for a man accused of shooting and killing a mother of three.
A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted Jermaine Lamont Beamon, 27, in the murder of Lazuri Collins, 24.
Collins was killed July 29 around 1 a.m. on the corner of Wheeler and 13th Streets in Covington. Officers say they found Collins in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Her father, Antonio Collins, was sitting in the backseat and also hit by bullets, but survived his injuries.
Beamon is currently an inmate in a Butler County jail on an unrelated sentence. He now stands accused of murder and first degree assault.
Sanders says Beamon will be extradited back to Kentucky once his Ohio sentence is completed in December.
His charges carry a possible punishment of between 20 and 50 years to life in prison for murder and 10 to 20 years in prison for first degree assault.
“We’ve been telling folks for a long time that we wouldn’t stop until we get justice for Lazuri,” said Sanders. “This is a big step in the right direction but we still have a long road ahead,” Sanders said.
The prosecutor said he believes the arrest should have happened two years ago, but the lack of cooperative witnesses caused police to work longer to solve the case and make an arrest.
“I grew up in this city and it pains me when a woman gets gunned down in cold blood before dozens of witnesses on a crowded street corner, yet no one saw anything,” he said. “It wasn’t always like this, but the Covington Police stood up for Lazuri when others wouldn’t so hopefully we’ll get more cooperation in the future.”
