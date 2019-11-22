Man in white van follows Fairfield girls after they get off bus, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man in a white van followed two Fairfield girls after they got off their school bus Wednesday, the Fairfield Police Department says.
The incident occurred around 2:13 p.m., according to a police department release, in the area of Boehm Drive.
At some point, police say the man got out of a white panel van and began pursuing one of the girls on foot.
The man is reportedly described as a heavy-set male wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweat pants with holes in the knees.
Police say he did not speak to or physically interact with the girls.
Fairfield police officers were in the area during school dismissal Thursday, and they say they will continue to monitor the area.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513.829.8201.
